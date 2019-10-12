Short Interest in Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Decreases By 39.0%

Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 39.0% from the August 30th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,808 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,478 shares during the quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned about 3.29% of Citizens Community Bancorp worth $3,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 45.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citizens Community Bancorp alerts:

Shares of CZWI traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.15. 27,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,646. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $14.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.74 million, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.07 and a 200-day moving average of $11.21.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $15.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Citizens Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various consumer, commercial, and agricultural banking products and services in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money-market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.