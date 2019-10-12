Short Interest in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Expands By 108.8%

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,510,000 shares, an increase of 108.8% from the August 30th total of 2,160,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

CDW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.13.

In other CDW news, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.60, for a total transaction of $145,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,623,652. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill M. Billhorn sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.69, for a total transaction of $55,845.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,647,985.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 130,673 shares of company stock worth $14,744,616. 2.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CDW by 3.5% during the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in CDW by 0.3% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 50,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,601,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in CDW by 4.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in CDW by 3.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in CDW by 0.6% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 23,654 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,626,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW stock opened at $124.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.04. The company has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09. CDW has a 12 month low of $74.32 and a 12 month high of $125.41.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 82.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CDW will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

