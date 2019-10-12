Short Interest in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Declines By 30.1%

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 543,800 shares, a drop of 30.1% from the August 30th total of 778,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 239,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of EPAY stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,242. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.54 and a beta of 0.97. Bottomline Technologies has a one year low of $37.04 and a one year high of $67.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $108.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.17 million. Bottomline Technologies had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EPAY shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Bottomline Technologies to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Craig Hallum raised Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised Bottomline Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. ValuEngine raised Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bottomline Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bottomline Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.21.

In other Bottomline Technologies news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 13,945 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $571,605.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,399,944.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 12,252 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $528,428.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 177,375 shares in the company, valued at $7,650,183.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,132 shares of company stock worth $1,855,852. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 79,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after buying an additional 10,315 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 139.2% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 11,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 43.5% during the second quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 580,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,688,000 after purchasing an additional 176,129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

