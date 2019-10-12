Short Interest in Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) Rises By 25.5%

Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,810,000 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the August 30th total of 38,890,000 shares. Approximately 19.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 2,855,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $19,448,324.88. Also, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total value of $104,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 301,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,104,626.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the second quarter worth $61,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the third quarter valued at $122,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the third quarter valued at $242,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the third quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the third quarter valued at $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Antero Midstream stock opened at $7.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.31. Antero Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $6.55 and a fifty-two week high of $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.19 and a 200 day moving average of $10.62.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 29.31%. The business had revenue of $255.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.69 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Antero Midstream will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AM shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group cut Antero Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Antero Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.56.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

