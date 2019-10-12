Short Interest in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) Declines By 19.5%

American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 789,100 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the August 30th total of 979,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 351,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

In related news, SVP Michelle A. Gillis sold 5,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $613,830.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at $3,536,190. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James E. Evans sold 2,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total transaction of $239,503.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 130,423 shares in the company, valued at $13,207,937.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,659 shares of company stock worth $16,533,319. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $90,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 26.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AFG opened at $102.79 on Friday. American Financial Group has a one year low of $84.18 and a one year high of $109.80. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. American Financial Group had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. American Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Financial Group will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

