Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for GVC (LON:GVC)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of GVC (LON:GVC) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GVC. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) target price on shares of GVC in a report on Monday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,035 ($13.52) target price (up previously from GBX 945 ($12.35)) on shares of GVC in a report on Monday, October 7th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of GVC in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of GVC in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 961 ($12.56) target price on shares of GVC in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,048.38 ($13.70).

Shares of GVC stock opened at GBX 843.60 ($11.02) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.61, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 693.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 629.63. GVC has a one year low of GBX 504 ($6.59) and a one year high of GBX 973 ($12.71). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.48.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a GBX 17.60 ($0.23) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from GVC’s previous dividend of $16.00. GVC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.11%.

In other GVC news, insider Peter Isola bought 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 588 ($7.68) per share, with a total value of £98,784 ($129,078.79).

GVC Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Sports Labels, Games Labels, B2B, and Non-Core segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker through online and mobile under the Sportingbet brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino Website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

