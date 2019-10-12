Shadow Token (SHDW) Hits Market Cap of $113,837.00

Shadow Token (CURRENCY:SHDW) traded down 19.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 11th. One Shadow Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0163 or 0.00000195 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and YoBit. In the last seven days, Shadow Token has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. Shadow Token has a market capitalization of $113,837.00 and $1.00 worth of Shadow Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003285 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012131 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00203311 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.34 or 0.01023586 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000729 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00033007 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00088609 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Shadow Token

Shadow Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 tokens. Shadow Token’s official website is www.shadowera.com . Shadow Token’s official Twitter account is @iShadowEra and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Shadow Token

Shadow Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadow Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shadow Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shadow Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

