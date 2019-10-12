SGL Carbon SE (ETR:SGL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

SGL Carbon SE (ETR:SGL) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €7.03 ($8.18).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SGL shares. Deutsche Bank set a €5.30 ($6.16) price target on shares of SGL Carbon and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €3.50 ($4.07) price target on shares of SGL Carbon and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. HSBC set a €4.00 ($4.65) price target on shares of SGL Carbon and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €3.00 ($3.49) price target on shares of SGL Carbon and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

Shares of SGL traded up €0.13 ($0.15) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €4.46 ($5.18). 129,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,478. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €4.44 and its 200 day moving average is €6.39. The stock has a market cap of $545.08 million and a P/E ratio of 159.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.59, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.99. SGL Carbon has a 1-year low of €3.57 ($4.15) and a 1-year high of €10.58 ($12.30).

SGL Carbon SE manufactures and sells carbon and graphite products in Europe, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Latin and North America. The company operates in two business units, Composites-Fibers & Materials; and Graphite Materials & Systems. It provides process solutions for chemical and related industries; and equipment solutions, such as heat exchangers, quenchers, pumps, rupture disks, piping products, expansion joints/bellows, dip and intel pipes, liners and lining services, and other components, as well as columns, reactors, and vessels.

