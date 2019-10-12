SGL Carbon SE (ETR:SGL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2019 // Comments off

SGL Carbon SE (ETR:SGL) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €7.03 ($8.18).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SGL shares. Deutsche Bank set a €5.30 ($6.16) price target on shares of SGL Carbon and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €3.50 ($4.07) price target on shares of SGL Carbon and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. HSBC set a €4.00 ($4.65) price target on shares of SGL Carbon and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €3.00 ($3.49) price target on shares of SGL Carbon and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

Shares of SGL traded up €0.13 ($0.15) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €4.46 ($5.18). 129,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,478. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €4.44 and its 200 day moving average is €6.39. The stock has a market cap of $545.08 million and a P/E ratio of 159.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.59, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.99. SGL Carbon has a 1-year low of €3.57 ($4.15) and a 1-year high of €10.58 ($12.30).

About SGL Carbon

SGL Carbon SE manufactures and sells carbon and graphite products in Europe, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Latin and North America. The company operates in two business units, Composites-Fibers & Materials; and Graphite Materials & Systems. It provides process solutions for chemical and related industries; and equipment solutions, such as heat exchangers, quenchers, pumps, rupture disks, piping products, expansion joints/bellows, dip and intel pipes, liners and lining services, and other components, as well as columns, reactors, and vessels.

Read More: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Analyst Recommendations for SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL)

Receive News & Ratings for SGL Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGL Carbon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.