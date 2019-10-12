Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) Short Interest Update

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,520,000 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the August 30th total of 5,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research firms have issued reports on SNH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Senior Housing Properties Trust in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Senior Housing Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.85.

Get Senior Housing Properties Trust alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Senior Housing Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Senior Housing Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNH opened at $9.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.84 and a 200-day moving average of $8.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Senior Housing Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $7.49 and a 52 week high of $17.18.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $262.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.11 million. Senior Housing Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 7.31%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Senior Housing Properties Trust will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Senior Housing Properties Trust Company Profile

SNH is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. SNH is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), or RMR Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Read More: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Housing Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior Housing Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.