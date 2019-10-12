Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.09.

SMTC has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $45.00 target price on Semtech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Semtech from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine cut Semtech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th.

NASDAQ SMTC traded up $1.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.95. The stock had a trading volume of 355,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,665. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.56, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.12. Semtech has a twelve month low of $39.54 and a twelve month high of $57.96.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $137.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.85 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 7.34%. Semtech’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Semtech will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Alisair Fulton sold 709 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.38, for a total value of $35,010.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $58,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,495,358. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,917 shares of company stock valued at $1,575,491 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Semtech by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 45,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Semtech by 4.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Semtech by 5.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Semtech by 28.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Semtech by 10.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

