Selz Capital LLC Has $5.35 Million Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Selz Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 45.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 35,900 shares during the period. United Rentals comprises about 1.3% of Selz Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Selz Capital LLC owned 0.06% of United Rentals worth $5,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 576.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on URI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie set a $99.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $164.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.18.

United Rentals stock traded up $6.56 on Friday, reaching $119.88. 1,076,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,515,529. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.28 and a twelve month high of $147.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.13.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The construction company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 41.97%. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.85 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 19.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Filippo Passerini bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.37 per share, with a total value of $220,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,783 shares in the company, valued at $969,379.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jose B. Alvarez bought 238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.98 per share, with a total value of $29,983.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 7,238 shares of company stock valued at $842,073. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

