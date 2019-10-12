Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

SCWX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut Secureworks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. TheStreet cut Secureworks from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Secureworks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Secureworks currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.08.

SCWX traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.62. The company had a trading volume of 107,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,014. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.50. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.88 and a beta of 1.13. Secureworks has a 12-month low of $10.37 and a 12-month high of $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $136.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.02 million. Secureworks had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 6.38%. Secureworks’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Secureworks will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCWX. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Secureworks by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 988,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,196,000 after acquiring an additional 334,525 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Secureworks during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,519,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Secureworks by 147.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 49,410 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Secureworks by 137.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 48,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Secureworks by 112.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 84,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 44,882 shares in the last quarter. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SecureWorks Corp., a cybersecurity company, provides an integrated suite of intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations worldwide. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

