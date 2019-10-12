SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is a theme park and entertainment company operating primarily in the United States. The company owns and operates U.S. theme parks, including the popular SeaWorld(R), Busch Gardens(R) and Sesame Place(R) brands. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

SEAS has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. B. Riley set a $36.00 price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America set a $22.00 price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SeaWorld Entertainment currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.51.

Shares of NYSE SEAS opened at $26.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.17. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $34.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 45.30%. The firm had revenue of $406.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marc Swanson sold 5,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total transaction of $174,693.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,416,580.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,220,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 1,385,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,938,000 after purchasing an additional 321,740 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,316,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,822,000 after purchasing an additional 215,679 shares during the period. Simcoe Capital Management LLC grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,515,000 after purchasing an additional 64,405 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 937,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,138,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares during the period.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

