Scotgold Resources (LON:SGZ) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $36.50

Scotgold Resources Limited (LON:SGZ)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.50 and traded as low as $49.00. Scotgold Resources shares last traded at $51.00, with a volume of 7,363 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 39.35 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 36.66. The company has a quick ratio of 15.17, a current ratio of 15.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62. The company has a market capitalization of $24.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07.

About Scotgold Resources (LON:SGZ)

Scotgold Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia, Scotland, France, and Portugal. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on the development of Cononish project located in the Grampian Highlands of Scotland. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Nedlands, Australia.

