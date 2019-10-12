Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Position Raised by Successful Portfolios LLC

Successful Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Successful Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 99.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHP traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.55. 17,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,072. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a one year low of $52.75 and a one year high of $57.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.03.

