Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Acquired by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,510 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 2.8% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $5,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,560,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 8,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 198.4% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 21,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 14,553 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 217,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,395,000 after purchasing an additional 119,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gainplan LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 184.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 18,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 11,815 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.31. 12,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,751. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.28. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.97 and a fifty-two week high of $58.49.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2309 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 1.4%.

