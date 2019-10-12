Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Sold by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FNDF. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index by 48.0% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 35,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index by 37.5% during the first quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 15,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index by 2.7% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 136,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index by 7.5% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index by 250.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period.

Shares of FNDF traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.78. 4,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,740. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index has a twelve month low of $24.34 and a twelve month high of $28.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.38.

