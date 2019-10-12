Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Upgraded to “Buy” by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $25.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $20.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SNDR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Schneider National from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Schneider National from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Schneider National from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Schneider National has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.60.

Get Schneider National alerts:

SNDR stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.15. The company had a trading volume of 411,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,693. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.69. Schneider National has a 12 month low of $16.59 and a 12 month high of $23.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.62.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Schneider National had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Schneider National will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 15.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNDR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 436,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,188,000 after acquiring an additional 8,308 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 474,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,997,000 after buying an additional 95,700 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 206.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 135,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after buying an additional 91,333 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National in the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 8,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.53% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.