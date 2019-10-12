Schneider Electric’s (SU) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their buy rating on shares of Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €91.00 ($105.81) price target on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. HSBC set a €86.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €86.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €85.00 ($98.84) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €79.06 ($91.93).

SU opened at €80.76 ($93.91) on Tuesday. Schneider Electric has a one year low of €64.88 ($75.44) and a one year high of €76.34 ($88.77). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €77.16.

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

