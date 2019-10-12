Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) Stake Boosted by Clarus Wealth Advisors

Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2,125.0% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $32,000. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 57.4% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

SRPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $204.00 target price on Sarepta Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $220.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $207.00 to $201.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Sarepta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.94.

In other news, CEO Douglas S. Ingram bought 16,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $123.07 per share, with a total value of $2,000,133.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,405 shares in the company, valued at $52,231,523.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard Barry bought 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $122.50 per share, for a total transaction of $159,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,173,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,737,212.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 35,752 shares of company stock worth $3,940,114. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $83.48 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $158.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.97. The company has a quick ratio of 7.84, a current ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 2.12.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($2.66). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 165.52% and a negative return on equity of 55.37%. The company had revenue of $94.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.67) earnings per share. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

Read More: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.