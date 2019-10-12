Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SAPIENS INTL NV is a leading global provider of proven IT solutions that modernize business processes and enable insurance organizations and other leading companies to adapt quickly to change. Serving as consultants and advisors, Sapiens works with companies to analyze their current systems and develop a blueprint for aligning technology with business goals. The company focuses on delivering innovative solutions that allow companies to build on existing IT assets. “

SPNS has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Sapiens International from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays restated a hold rating on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Sapiens International from $5.00 to $8.75 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.42.

NASDAQ SPNS opened at $19.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Sapiens International has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $20.62.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $79.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.62 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sapiens International will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Sapiens International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 492.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 418.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares in the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.66% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation, including Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite; and life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster.

