SAP (NYSE:SAP) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.15

Shares of SAP stock traded up $10.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.20. 2,229,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,476. SAP has a 12-month low of $94.81 and a 12-month high of $140.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The software maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.09. SAP had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that SAP will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $140.00 target price on SAP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on SAP from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. HSBC upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on SAP in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. SAP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.63.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

