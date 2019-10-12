SAP (ETR:SAP) PT Set at €125.00 by Barclays

SAP (ETR:SAP) received a €125.00 ($145.35) price objective from analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.06% from the stock’s current price.

SAP has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on SAP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €126.00 ($146.51) price objective on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective on SAP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Independent Research set a €128.00 ($148.84) price objective on SAP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €122.35 ($142.26).

Shares of SAP stock opened at €115.68 ($134.51) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €107.48 and a 200 day moving average price of €110.10. The stock has a market cap of $142.11 billion and a PE ratio of 44.39. SAP has a 1 year low of €83.95 ($97.62) and a 1 year high of €125.00 ($145.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

