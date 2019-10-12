Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) Short Interest Update

Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,770,000 shares, an increase of 43.1% from the August 30th total of 5,430,000 shares. Currently, 9.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SAIL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $27.00 price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

Get Sailpoint Technologies alerts:

Shares of SAIL opened at $18.29 on Friday. Sailpoint Technologies has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $32.25. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.31 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.80 and a 200-day moving average of $21.96.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Sailpoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a positive return on equity of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $63.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sailpoint Technologies will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sailpoint Technologies news, Director James Michael Pflaging sold 4,000 shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total value of $87,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Howard R. Greenfield sold 30,833 shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $678,326.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 213,160 shares of company stock valued at $4,354,987. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAIL. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 698,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,403,000 after purchasing an additional 114,063 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $287,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 5.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,998,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,393,000 after purchasing an additional 106,813 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $4,669,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Sailpoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Sailpoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sailpoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.