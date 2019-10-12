RWE (FRA:RWE) Given a €24.00 Price Target at HSBC

HSBC set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on RWE (FRA:RWE) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on shares of RWE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Nord/LB set a €31.50 ($36.63) target price on shares of RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of RWE in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on shares of RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on shares of RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €26.44 ($30.74).

Get RWE alerts:

Shares of RWE stock traded down €0.14 ($0.16) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €26.99 ($31.38). The stock had a trading volume of 3,424,195 shares. RWE has a fifty-two week low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a fifty-two week high of €23.28 ($27.07). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €26.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is €24.22.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for RWE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.