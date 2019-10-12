Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc., headquartered in Winter Park, Florida, is the largest fine dining steakhouse company in the U.S. as measured by the total number of Company-owned and franchisee-owned restaurants, with over 150 Ruth’s Chris Steak House locations worldwide specializing in USDA Prime grade steaks served in Ruth’s Chris’ signature fashion – sizzling. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RUTH. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.66. The stock had a trading volume of 524,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $569.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.55. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $30.59.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $110.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.41 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 44.15%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RUTH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,513,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 388.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,693,000 after purchasing an additional 199,400 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,971,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,551,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 224.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 132,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 91,899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

