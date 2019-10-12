Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on RUSHA. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Shares of RUSHA opened at $37.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.33. Rush Enterprises has a twelve month low of $31.53 and a twelve month high of $45.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.32.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 15.38%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rush Enterprises will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUSHA. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Rush Enterprises by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 524,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,084,000 after purchasing an additional 13,422 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in Rush Enterprises by 8.8% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 206,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,645,000 after purchasing an additional 16,702 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Rush Enterprises by 2.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 453,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,958,000 after purchasing an additional 11,220 shares during the period. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $10,448,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Rush Enterprises by 3.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 98,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

Read More: 12b-1 Fees

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.