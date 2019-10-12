Ruffer Investment (LON:RICA) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Ruffer Investment Company Ltd (LON:RICA) shares dropped 2.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 220 ($2.87) and last traded at GBX 224 ($2.93), approximately 308,389 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 313,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 228.83 ($2.99).

The stock has a market cap of $399.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 220.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 194.96.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a GBX 0.90 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. Ruffer Investment’s payout ratio is presently -0.71%.

Ruffer Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Ruffer AIFM Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests either directly or through other funds in quoted equities or equity related securities and bonds which are issued by corporate issuers, supra-nationals, or government organizations.

