Rubycoin (RBY) Price Reaches $0.0613 on Exchanges

Rubycoin (CURRENCY:RBY) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One Rubycoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0613 or 0.00000736 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, Rubycoin has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rubycoin has a market cap of $1.68 million and approximately $4.00 worth of Rubycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00021378 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000099 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000285 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005009 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Rubycoin Coin Profile

Rubycoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 24th, 2014. Rubycoin’s total supply is 27,380,250 coins. The Reddit community for Rubycoin is /r/rubycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rubycoin’s official website is www.rubycoin.org . Rubycoin’s official Twitter account is @rubycoinorg

Rubycoin Coin Trading

Rubycoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rubycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rubycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

