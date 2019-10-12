RTW Retailwinds Inc (NYSE:RTW) Short Interest Update

RTW Retailwinds Inc (NYSE:RTW) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the August 30th total of 989,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.5 days. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded RTW Retailwinds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RTW Retailwinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of RTW Retailwinds in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTW Retailwinds by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,938 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of RTW Retailwinds in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of RTW Retailwinds by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 62,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 35,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of RTW Retailwinds by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 15,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RTW traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.35. 35,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,576. RTW Retailwinds has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $4.22. The stock has a market cap of $88.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day moving average of $1.87.

RTW Retailwinds (NYSE:RTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.13). RTW Retailwinds had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a negative return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $201.89 million during the quarter.

About RTW Retailwinds

RTW Retailwinds, Inc operates as an omni-channel women's fashion retailer in the United States. It offers a merchandise assortment, including wear-to-work, casual apparel and accessories comprising pants, dresses, jackets, knit tops, blouses, sweaters, denims, T-shirts, active wear, handbags, jewelry, and shoes under the New York & Company, NY&C, NY Style, Soho New York & Company Jeans, Lerner, Lerner New York, and Fashion to Figure brand names for women between the ages of 25 and 49.

