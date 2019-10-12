Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $61.50

Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.A)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $61.50 and traded as high as $57.33. Royal Dutch Shell shares last traded at $57.03, with a volume of 275,675 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Friday, August 30th. HSBC downgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays downgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, ABN Amro downgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $227.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.36). Royal Dutch Shell had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $91.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.60 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.799 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

About Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A)

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

