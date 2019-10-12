Royal Bank of Canada Sells 54,492 Shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 54,492 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF were worth $5,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWI. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the first quarter worth $75,933,000. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 29,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Fis Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the second quarter worth $1,052,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 156,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,317,000 after buying an additional 8,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Italy ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF stock opened at $27.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.38. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a 1-year low of $23.20 and a 1-year high of $28.65.

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Italy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Italy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.