Royal Bank of Canada Sells 25,321 Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,321 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.48% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF worth $5,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EDV. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 94.7% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Symons Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $407,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $603,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $650,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $28.97 price target on shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

EDV stock opened at $137.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.71. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $101.61 and a 52 week high of $149.63.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.8332 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.