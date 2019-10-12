Royal Bank of Canada Sells 1,639 Shares of Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:FFC)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its holdings in Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:FFC) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd were worth $5,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its position in shares of Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 14,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd by 5,342.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 15,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 15,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd during the 2nd quarter valued at about $316,000.

FFC opened at $21.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.96. Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Inc has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $21.23.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th.

Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

