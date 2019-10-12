Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Severn Trent (LON:SVT)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Severn Trent (LON:SVT) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Severn Trent from GBX 1,950 ($25.48) to GBX 2,050 ($26.79) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Severn Trent to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 2,340 ($30.58) to GBX 1,920 ($25.09) in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,109.50 ($27.56).

Get Severn Trent alerts:

Shares of Severn Trent stock opened at GBX 2,215 ($28.94) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 530.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,075 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,027.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63. Severn Trent has a twelve month low of GBX 1,758 ($22.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,177 ($28.45).

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment provides water and sewerage services to approximately 4.3 million households and businesses in the Midlands and mid-Wales.

See Also: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.