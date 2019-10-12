Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Whitbread (LON:WTB) Price Target to GBX 3,800

Whitbread (LON:WTB) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 4,500 ($58.80) to GBX 3,800 ($49.65) in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential downside of 9.42% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Whitbread from GBX 5,250 ($68.60) to GBX 4,500 ($58.80) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Whitbread presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,782.14 ($62.49).

WTB opened at GBX 4,195 ($54.82) on Thursday. Whitbread has a 52-week low of GBX 3,988 ($52.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,162 ($67.45). The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.31. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,321.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4,591.46.

In related news, insider Nicholas Cadbury sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,501 ($58.81), for a total value of £351,078 ($458,745.59).

Whitbread

Whitbread PLC operates hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. The company operates through two segments, Premier Inn and Costa. It operates approximately 785 hotels with 72,466 rooms in the United Kingdom, as well as hotels under the Premier Inn brand name; hotels under the hub by Premier Inn brand name in the United Kingdom; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, Bar+Block, and Table Table brands.

