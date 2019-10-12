Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Rational (FRA:RAA) a €475.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €475.00 ($552.33) target price on Rational (FRA:RAA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RAA. Baader Bank set a €565.00 ($656.98) price objective on shares of Rational and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank set a €654.00 ($760.47) price objective on shares of Rational and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. HSBC set a €648.00 ($753.49) price objective on shares of Rational and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Warburg Research set a €598.00 ($695.35) price objective on shares of Rational and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Independent Research set a €620.00 ($720.93) price objective on shares of Rational and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €571.00 ($663.95).

Get Rational alerts:

Shares of FRA:RAA opened at €629.00 ($731.40) on Tuesday. Rational has a 52-week low of €428.33 ($498.06) and a 52-week high of €595.02 ($691.88). The company has a 50 day moving average of €641.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of €601.08.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens. It operates in two segments, RATIONAL and FRIMA. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamers, such as SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus; and care products for combi-steamers. The FRIMA segment provides the VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

Featured Article: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Rational Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rational and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.