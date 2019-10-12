Rotork (LON:ROR) Given “Neutral” Rating at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Rotork (LON:ROR) in a report released on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Rotork from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Friday. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 319 ($4.17).

ROR stock traded up GBX 8.20 ($0.11) on Friday, reaching GBX 308.30 ($4.03). 2,456,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,300,000. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 309.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 304.35. Rotork has a one year low of GBX 232.60 ($3.04) and a one year high of GBX 330.70 ($4.32).

Rotork (LON:ROR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported GBX 5.80 ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) by GBX 0.50 ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rotork will post 1364.9999036 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 0.74%. Rotork’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.58%.

In related news, insider Jonathan Davis acquired 449 shares of Rotork stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 320 ($4.18) per share, for a total transaction of £1,436.80 ($1,877.43).

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.

