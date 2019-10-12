Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 875 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL reduced its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 14.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 164.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 328,490,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,754,868,000 after purchasing an additional 204,230,720 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 207.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,539,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,713 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,387,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,880,000 after purchasing an additional 378,465 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 891,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,779,000 after purchasing an additional 114,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 887,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,247,000 after purchasing an additional 28,695 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $140.03 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $113.42 and a fifty-two week high of $146.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.57.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

