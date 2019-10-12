Rothschild Investment Corp IL Reduces Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lessened its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,250 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $6,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landmark Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Landmark Bank now owns 32,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 3,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DFS traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.32. 109,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,751,894. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.62 and its 200-day moving average is $79.51. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $54.36 and a 1 year high of $92.98. The company has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.21. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DFS. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.53.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total transaction of $82,687.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,075 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,285.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.76, for a total transaction of $1,835,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,091,398.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,663 shares of company stock worth $2,534,291 over the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

