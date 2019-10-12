Rothschild Investment Corp IL Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 16.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Tyers Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,252,000. Burney Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 5,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,935,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 17,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.63. 160,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,604,950. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.30. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $121.71 and a one year high of $164.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.4298 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

