Rothschild Investment Corp IL Purchases 39,300 Shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,300 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in American International Group were worth $5,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 1,407.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in American International Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 103,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in American International Group by 781.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 500,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,548,000 after buying an additional 443,652 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in American International Group by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 25,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in American International Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 90.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AIG traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.42. 4,471,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,662,925. American International Group Inc has a 1-year low of $36.16 and a 1-year high of $58.66. The company has a market capitalization of $47.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.26. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $12.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American International Group Inc will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 109.40%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AIG shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on American International Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.72.

In other news, CEO Seraina Macia sold 7,550 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $422,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.