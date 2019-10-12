Rothschild Investment Corp IL Purchases 3,625 Shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 27.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Davita were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVA. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Davita by 56.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,662,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,063,000 after buying an additional 1,317,725 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Davita by 40.6% in the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,159,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,985,000 after buying an additional 1,201,300 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Davita by 3,290.3% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,132,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,716,000 after buying an additional 1,168,020 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Davita by 1,512.8% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 724,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,159,000 after buying an additional 679,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP boosted its position in Davita by 33.3% in the second quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,520,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair lowered shares of Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Davita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Davita from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Davita from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.35.

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $56.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.72 and its 200-day moving average is $54.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. Davita Inc has a 52 week low of $43.40 and a 52 week high of $79.11.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Davita had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 14.67%. Davita’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Davita Inc will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Davita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

