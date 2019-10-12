Rothschild Investment Corp IL Purchases 195 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,374 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 121.1% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 201.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 410 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 19,393 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total transaction of $2,233,491.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,864 shares in the company, valued at $7,931,066.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 19,064 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $2,259,084.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 467,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,424,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,773 shares of company stock valued at $9,187,023 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $110.94 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 52 week low of $84.59 and a 52 week high of $120.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.05.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.15. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 36.17%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.52%.

TROW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 price objective on T. Rowe Price Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.15.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

