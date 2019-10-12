Rothschild Investment Corp IL Increases Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,577 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,682,575 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,871,738,000 after buying an additional 3,465,756 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,662,410 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,270,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114,043 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,051,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,764,908,000 after acquiring an additional 9,368,684 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Facebook by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,594,013 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,518,644,000 after acquiring an additional 470,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 5,336.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,496,340 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,341,794,000 after acquiring an additional 22,082,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Summit Insights assumed coverage on Facebook in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $228.00 target price on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Facebook from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank set a $230.00 target price on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.62.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $184.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $513.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.02 and a 12-month high of $208.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 27.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.45, for a total value of $210,300.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,311.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.81, for a total value of $11,044,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,604,556 shares of company stock worth $664,101,293. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.