Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $8.86 Million Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Constellation Brands comprises approximately 1.0% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $8,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at $377,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 14.5% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 47,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,386,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 185.1% in the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 13,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 8,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at $1,926,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. OTR Global raised Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $227.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Constellation Brands to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Constellation Brands to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.76.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 10,213 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.35, for a total transaction of $2,015,535.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,452,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Richard Sands sold 95,521 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.57, for a total value of $19,540,730.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 173,379 shares in the company, valued at $35,468,142.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:STZ traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $193.08. 963,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,333,865. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $202.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.69. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.37 and a 1-year high of $228.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 8.59%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 32.33%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

Read More: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.