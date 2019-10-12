Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $11.83 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,686 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.4% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 26.3% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 48 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. 33.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Alphabet to $1,550.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,516.00 price objective (up previously from $1,430.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,375.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $6.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,215.71. 1,117,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311,059. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,206.08 and its 200-day moving average is $1,174.07. The company has a market capitalization of $842.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $977.66 and a 1-year high of $1,296.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The company had revenue of $31.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.90 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 51.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

