Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 40,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $93.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.31. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $71.08 and a 1-year high of $94.07.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.744 per share. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

