Rothschild Investment Corp IL Decreases Position in Templeton Dragon Fund Inc (NYSE:TDF)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL cut its position in Templeton Dragon Fund Inc (NYSE:TDF) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,160 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL owned approximately 0.08% of Templeton Dragon Fund worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TDF. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 77.5% during the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 14.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 183,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 23,546 shares during the last quarter. 45.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDF opened at $18.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.09. Templeton Dragon Fund Inc has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $20.86.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

