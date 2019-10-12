Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Upgraded at Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $130.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $107.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Roku from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Stephens upgraded Roku from an equal rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Cannonball Research set a $105.00 price target on Roku and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Roku from $79.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $118.19.

Get Roku alerts:

Shares of ROKU traded up $5.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.60. 22,968,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,384,814. The stock has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,520.00 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.30. Roku has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $176.55.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $250.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.36 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roku will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.03, for a total transaction of $1,308,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total value of $42,864.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 180,419 shares of company stock valued at $23,162,426. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,980,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,453,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.